Azerbaijani Citizens In Latvia Demonstrate Enthusiasm For Presidential Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. For Azerbaijan's
extraordinary presidential election, polling station No. 44 of
Yasamal's first electoral district No. 15 was established at the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia, Trend reports.
Voting at the polls began at 8 a.m. local time and will continue
until 7 p.m. Azerbaijani citizents aged 18 and up with a valid
Azerbaijani passport or identity card are eligible to vote.
Azerbaijani citizens are enthusiastically engaging in the
election, which is being conducted in accordance with the
Constitution, the Azerbaijani Electoral Code, and other legislative
measures.
All conditions were set up at the polling place to allow voters
to vote freely.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked
off.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC), said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at
19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
