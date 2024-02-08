Planet's Oldest Voters Show High Spirit In Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The extraordinary
presidential election is actively going on in the southern region
of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The oldest resident who came to the polling station in Lankaran
and voted was 104 years old.
During the day, voting takes place at 421 polling sites in seven
district election commissioners in the southern area (Masalli,
Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara, and Lerik).
In compliance with election legislation, necessary requirements
have been established for 341,389 people with the right to vote.
Citizens go to polling locations and use their right to vote
freely, with no hurdles or interference. In the elections, 22,424
young people get the opportunity to vote for the first time.
Some 10 voters aged 100 and older were registered among the
voters who cast their votes in Masalli, Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara,
and Lerik district election commissions.
Most of them participated in voting at the address where they
live. Gizvas Mehdiyeva, a 104-year-old resident of Lankaran
district, Kharkhatan village, came to the precinct and threw the
ballot into the ballot box.
She voted in precinct No. 29 of Lankaran-Masalli electoral
district No. 76, where he was registered. The oldest voter in the
region is Azizova Tamam, a voter in the 36th precinct of the 78th
Lankan Rural Election District. It is reported that she is 134
years old.
The election process is monitored by local as well as foreign
observers.
