Azerbaijani Citizens Voting With Families In Extraordinary Presidential Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijani
citizens are voting with families in the extraordinary presidential
election, which is a clear indicator of civic activity in the
country's socio-political life, Trend reports.
Taxi driver Guloghlan Farhadov came to the polls with his wife
and two grandchildren at polling station No. 21 of the second
Yasamal constituency No. 16.
“Every citizen of the country votes for his future, for his
family, for the stability and development of the country. We came
with our grandchildren so that they too could see the whole process
and participate in elections in the future. It is gratifying that
the election is taking place in the territories of the country
liberated after many years of occupation. This is great happiness!"
Farhadov noted.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked
off.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC), said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at
19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
