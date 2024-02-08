Voter Turnout Results For Khankendi In Presidential Election As Of 17:00 Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The voter turnout
results for Khankendi in the extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan have been released as of 17:00 (GMT+4), said the Head of
the Information Center of the Central Election Commission's (CEC)
Secretariat, Farid Orujov, Trend reports.
Orujov stated that by 17:00, 5,859 individuals had cast their
votes, resulting in a turnout of 75.7 percent.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked
off.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC), said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at
19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.