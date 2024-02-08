Voter Turnout Results For Khankendi In Presidential Election As Of 17:00 Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The voter turnout results for Khankendi in the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan have been released as of 17:00 (GMT+4), said the Head of the Information Center of the Central Election Commission's (CEC) Secretariat, Farid Orujov, Trend reports.

Orujov stated that by 17:00, 5,859 individuals had cast their votes, resulting in a turnout of 75.7 percent.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

