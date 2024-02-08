Azerbaijan's CEC Hosts Meeting With Five Countries To Exchange Views On Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted a
meeting with its counterparts from Russia, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan,
Belarus and Bulgaria, Trend reports.
The CEC chairman, Mazahir Panahov, informed the visitors on the
election process. He emphasized that this was the first time that
the election covered the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including
the 26 polling sites set up in recently freed territories, where
all necessary facilities were available.
Panahov also stated that there were 6,537 polling locations in
total for the election. He noted that the race featured seven
candidates, five of them belonged to political parties.
The chairman also stated that over 90,000 observers had signed
up to oversee the elections.
At the same time, the visitors praised him for the opportunity
to observe the election process. The meeting also included
discussions about other areas of mutual interest.
