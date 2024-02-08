North Korea reveals withdrawal of financial collaboration contracts with South Korea

(MENAFN) In a significant development reflecting the ongoing deterioration of relations between North and South Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) revealed that North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly has voted to nullify all agreements pertaining to economic cooperation with its southern neighbor. The decision, taken amidst escalating tensions between the two Koreas, underscores North Korea's formal adoption of policies dictated by the ruling Workers' Party.



The assembly's decision includes the repeal of laws governing economic relations with Seoul, notably the legislation governing the operation of the Mount Kumgang tourism project. The picturesque mountain, situated just north of the eastern border, served as a symbol of economic cooperation between the two Koreas, particularly during the inter-Korean engagement period in the early 2000s. The project garnered significant attention, attracting nearly two million South Korean visitors before its suspension in 2008 following a tragic incident where a South Korean tourist was fatally shot by North Korean guards after inadvertently entering a restricted area.



North Korea's stance towards its southern counterpart has grown increasingly hostile, with the country now considering South Korea as an enemy and being at war. Last year, North Korea unilaterally revoked a military agreement signed in 2018, aimed at de-escalating tensions near the military border established under the armistice that concluded the Korean War of 1950-1953.



In a separate report, the KCNA also highlighted leader Kim Jong Un's recent visit to factories producing consumer goods and food. During his tour, Kim provided directives for enhancing the capabilities of these facilities as part of the implementation of a new regional policy. These developments underscore the complex dynamics at play within North Korea, where domestic economic priorities intertwine with diplomatic tensions and military posturing on the international stage.

