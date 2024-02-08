QBWA Meets Spanish Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) met with H E José Manuel Albares, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar. The meeting aimed at discussing ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries in the different sectors and exploring the most prominent ways of cooperation.

The meeting was attended by QBWA Board Members Awatef Al Dafaa, Natra Said Abdulla, Amal Al Aathem, Mishael Al Ansari, Huda Hobbi, and from QBWA Members: Dr. Tahani Saker, Mashaal Al Derham, Asma Mohamad, Aisha Al Jehani, Aysha Al Romaihi, as well as Jiskala Khalayli, QBWA Executive Director

QBWA members welcomed the Minister and the accompanying delegation and extended special thanks to the Spanish Embassy in Qatar for organizing this meeting, which aims at building bridges of cooperation between the two countries and stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with businesswomen in Qatar and the necessity of supporting and developing these relations, while confirming the willingness of Qatari businesswomen to collaborate with their Spanish counterparts in investment opportunities that would benefit both parties.

For his part, Albares thanked the Qatari Businesswomen Association for this meeting, then spoke about the importance of Qatari-Spanish relations and pointed out the need for the two sides to cooperate in various sectors, adding,“In today's interconnected world, partnerships between governments and the private sector are necessary to drive growth.” During his speech, he also stressed the importance of the role that women play in all political, economic and social fields, to develop their society and the necessity of supporting them to unleash their full potential in order to build a better future for the whole society.

During the meeting, an overview of the role of QBWA was presented, explaining its primary aim of empowering women and fostering their engagement in Qatar's economic and social development, highlighting that the Association serves as a platform for business and professional women across diverse sectors in Qatar to contribute to economic development.