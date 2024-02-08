               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
QCB Governor Participates In Meeting Of FSB Regional Consultative Group For MENA


2/8/2024 4:36:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani took part on Tuesday in the Meeting of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) Regional Consultative Group for the Middle East and North Africa (RCG MENA) held in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. During the meeting, a range of topics on the agenda were discussed, in addition to taking appropriate decisions accordingly.

