QCB Foreign Reserves Surge By 5.26% In January 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: International reserves and foreign currency liquidity of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) jumped last January by 5.26 percent to QR246 as compared to QR233 in January 2023.

The figures released Wednesday by QCB showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of January 2024 as compared to what it was at the end of the same month last year by about QR11 to reach QR187 despite the decline in the QCB's balances of bonds and foreign treasury bills by QR2 to the level of QR136 in January 2024.

The official reserves consist of major components, which are foreign bonds and bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits, and Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund.

