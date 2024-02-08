We Find Incredibly Exciting For Azerbaijan To Have Such High Voter Participation - Oracle Advisory Group

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. There has been an
incredible growth in voter participation in presidential election
in Azerbaijan, Vlada Galan, a representative of the US Oracle
Advisory Group, told Trend .
"Tonight, we will announce the results of the exit poll at our
7:30 p.m. press conference (GMT+4). There has been an incredible
increase in voter participation. We observed this in our morning
report, indicating higher voter turnout for these elections. I find
it incredibly exciting for Azerbaijan to have such high voter
participation, and I believe it is partly due to the wonderful
support you have because of the victory in Karabakh," she said.
According to the Oracle Advisory Group rep, today, the
organization set up 20 stations in its data call center. Once this
data is received from the field, it is uploaded and sent to the
quality control check team, which is currently based in Baku, she
explained. From there, it is forwarded to our processing center in
New York for data processing. The organization has currently
processed two reporting periods of the data, with one more
remaining.
"Oracle Advisory Group and its partners have been actively
engaged in Azerbaijan since 2000. The current partners of Oracle
Advisory Group, who have been consistently associated with the
company, are actively participating. Today signifies the fifth
election conducted in Azerbaijan along with one constitutional
referendum. For this particular election, we conducted a
pre-election survey, the results of which were announced last
Friday in Karabakh. Additionally, today, we are conducting an exit
poll, aiming to interview over 60,000 voters by the end of the day
before the polls close," she noted.
For this exit poll, the Oracle Advisory Group covered 40
constituencies, encompassing over 500 polling locations.
"This included six constituencies in the Karabakh region, which
is a significant historical milestone. It marks the first time
these constituencies have been surveyed, and we are the first
Western company to gain access to the region for conducting such
surveys. We have 30 supervisors in the field overseeing more than
1,000 interviewers," she added.
