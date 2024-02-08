One Of Oldest Voters In Azerbaijan Polls In Presidential Election (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. One of the oldest
voters in Azerbaijan Bari Nabiyeva, a resident of Khapytly village,
Aghdash district, born in 1900, registered at the polling station
No. 43 of Aghdash constituency No. 93, has polled in the country's
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
Similar to previous election, this time, a portable ballot box
was delivered to Nabiyeva's home for voting. After voting for her
preferred candidate, she wished success to the future winner.
Aghdash constituency No. 93 includes 51 polling stations. On
these stations, 52,592 voters will have the opportunity to make
their choice in the presidential election by voting for their
desired candidate.
Since 8:00 (GMT+4), there has been active voter turnout in the
Aghdash district. A total of 1,470 people will cast their votes for
the first time, and portable ballot boxes will be delivered to the
homes of 324 voters.
As of 15:00 (GMT+4), 3 922 290 people, accounting for 60.54
percent of voters, have participated in Azerbaijan's presidential
election.
To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in
Azerbaijan.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
Since 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations have been open for voters,
and will close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission
Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on
the voting process and results at 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
