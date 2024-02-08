International Media Keeps Azerbaijani Presidential Election At Center Of Attention (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The extraordinary presidential election taking place in Azerbaijan today is at the center of the attention of the international media, Trend reports.

Major media outlets worldwide are keeping their audiences informed about the transparent and democratic voting process through articles and live reports from polling stations.

Associated Press aired a live broadcast from a polling station where voters were actively engaged in the electoral process. The broadcast highlighted that the voting process was unhindered and fair.

News articles on Tengrinews, lada, The Express Tribune, Daily Times, DND, and Oc-media highlighted that the extraordinary presidential election marks the onset of a new era in Azerbaijan. For the first time since the complete restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty, citizens are actively engaging in election that encompass the entire country's territory.

It was noted that conducting an election during this pivotal period in the country's history, marking the beginning of a new stage poses a unique challenge. Holding the election in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation serves as a clear demonstration of the nation's unity and the complete integration of these regions into the country's political and administrative framework.

The articles also addressed the biased stance of certain foreign countries and international bodies towards Azerbaijan, highlighting their refusal to acknowledge the country's achievements and unfounded allegations of political and diplomatic maneuvers. It was pointed out that over the past two decades, undeniable evidence of Azerbaijan's real successes has been evident. From 2003 to 2022, Azerbaijan's gross domestic product surged from $7.3 billion to $78.7 billion, while strategic currency reserves soared from $1.4 billion to $66.1 billion. Significant efforts have been made to enhance living standards, boost population incomes, and eradicate poverty.

The articles highlighted that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan marks a significant milestone in the country's political history. They emphasized that addressing both domestic and international challenges and leveraging recent advancements will be crucial steps along Azerbaijan's developmental journey for the future.

To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in Azerbaijan.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

Since 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations have been open for voters, and will close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 19:00 Baku time.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

