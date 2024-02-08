International Media Keeps Azerbaijani Presidential Election At Center Of Attention (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The extraordinary
presidential election taking place in Azerbaijan today is at the
center of the attention of the international media, Trend reports.
Major media outlets worldwide are keeping their audiences
informed about the transparent and democratic voting process
through articles and live reports from polling stations.
Associated Press aired a live broadcast from a polling station
where voters were actively engaged in the electoral process. The
broadcast highlighted that the voting process was unhindered and
fair.
News articles on Tengrinews, lada, The Express Tribune, Daily
Times, DND, and Oc-media highlighted that the extraordinary
presidential election marks the onset of a new era in Azerbaijan.
For the first time since the complete restoration of territorial
integrity and sovereignty, citizens are actively engaging in
election that encompass the entire country's territory.
It was noted that conducting an election during this pivotal
period in the country's history, marking the beginning of a new
stage poses a unique challenge. Holding the election in the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation serves as a clear
demonstration of the nation's unity and the complete integration of
these regions into the country's political and administrative
framework.
The articles also addressed the biased stance of certain foreign
countries and international bodies towards Azerbaijan, highlighting
their refusal to acknowledge the country's achievements and
unfounded allegations of political and diplomatic maneuvers. It was
pointed out that over the past two decades, undeniable evidence of
Azerbaijan's real successes has been evident. From 2003 to 2022,
Azerbaijan's gross domestic product surged from $7.3 billion to
$78.7 billion, while strategic currency reserves soared from $1.4
billion to $66.1 billion. Significant efforts have been made to
enhance living standards, boost population incomes, and eradicate
poverty.
The articles highlighted that the extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan marks a significant milestone in the
country's political history. They emphasized that addressing both
domestic and international challenges and leveraging recent
advancements will be crucial steps along Azerbaijan's developmental
journey for the future.
To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in
Azerbaijan.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
Since 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations have been open for voters,
and will close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission
Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on
the voting process and results at 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
