Klinsmann 'Angry And Disappointed'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: South Korea's head coach Jurgen Klinsmann expressed his disappointment following his team's 2-0 defeat to Jordan which led them to exit the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Goals from Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Al Tamari at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium helped Jordan reach their maiden Asian Cup final while South Korea's hopes of winning the first title since 1960 were shattered.

“I am very disappointed. I'm angry because we should have done better tonight,” Klinsmann said.

“We were not existent the first 20 or 30 minutes. That's why I'm saying we give them respect because they were better they wanted it more,” the 59-year-old coach said.



South Korea's German coach Jurgen Klinsmann watches his team players during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Jordan and South Korea at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on February 6, 2024. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

With a roster featuring top players of the caliber of Tottenham's Son Heung-min, expectations were high for South Korea. However, the defeat in the hands of a team ranked significantly lower on the FIFA computer, rubs salt into South Korea's wounds.

“They deserved to go into the final. They played more aggressively than we did,” an emotional Klinsmann said after the match.

“I told the team the battles we had to win but Jordan won almost every one of the battles in the first half. When you concede, it's almost always a mistake somewhere,” the German said.

Following the painful exit, Klinsmann came under fire not for his team's shocking performance, but for his reactions. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Klinsmann was seen sharing a broad smile as he congratulated Jordan's coach, Hussein Ammouta, sparking a mix of criticism.



Qatar triumph in thriller

Qatar, Iran deliver spectacular show Al Tamari on the verge of making dream come true

Read Also

“While the players showed their disappointment and forced smiles, Klinsmann's face was filled with laughter,” a Korean website posted.

Klinsmann, known for his charismatic presence, defended his actions by emphasizing the importance of respect and sportsmanship.

“For me, it's normal to congratulate the other coach when his team was better in a game. I think this is a sign of respect,” Klinsmann remarked, addressing concerns over his seemingly upbeat reaction after such a crucial match.

“There were reasons why we lost this game. We have to accept those reasons. If the other team showed more on the field, which they did, then you have to give them respect,” Klinsmann said.

At the post-match press conference, Klinsmann was asked,“Will you continue to serve as coach when there is talk of dismissal?”

“I am not considering any action,” he answered.

“I plan to return to Korea with the team to analyze this tournament and discuss with the Korea Football Association what was good and what was not good,” Klinsmann said.