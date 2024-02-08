Jordan's Ammouta Focused On Title Clash After Historic Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Soon after the memorable Asian Cup win against South Korea, Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta shifted his focus on Saturday's title clash, aiming to bring further improvement in his ranks.

Jordan made history as they stunned Jurgen Klinsmann's team – ranked 64 places higher – in their first-ever semi-final of the tournament.

Ammouta's side dominated their fancied opponents throughout the clash at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, sealing a well-deserved 2-0 victory to book the final berth for the first time.

But the Moroccan tactician is hoping to go one step further and win the maiden trophy, and for that he wants his team to be better prepared for the showdown at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

“We have three days to prepare for the final and we must utilise this time appropriately,” Ammouta said after the semi-final win on Tuesday night.

Jordan's Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta gives instructions during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Jordan and South Korea at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on February 6, 2024. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

“We have to rectify our mistakes and bring further improvement in our strengths so we can appear in the final well prepared.”

The 54-year-old, however praised his players who excelled despite facing challenges and earned an emphatic victory against the Koreans through goals from Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Al Tamari.

“Congratulations to everyone who contributed to our victory. The players were our main weapon, showcasing heroic performances throughout the tournament. Despite facing injuries, we managed to deliver a significant accomplishment,” he said.

“Our players demonstrated great initiative throughout the match. We agreed to start strongly, capitalising on the fact that Korea Republic have conceded eight goals in five matches. It was crucial to utilise our attacking abilities and seize the initiative to attack, especially against formidable opponents like them, who are known for their skillful players.”



Jordan masterclass

Ammouta said team's aggressive approach contained the Taeguk Warriors, who made late fightbacks in victories over Saudi Arabia and Australia earlier in the knockout stage.“We knew that our opponents would strike back, hence the focus remained on aggressive defensive tactics. However, it was our proactive approach and emphasis on attacking play that made us the more effective team. We displayed the mindset of champions, showing resilience and determination in every aspect of the game.”

Jordan's domination against South Korea was such that they could have won by a bigger margin had they converted several other dangerous attacks, particularly in the first half.

“Initially, there was concern over the five missed opportunities, as such misses can often lead to one conceding a goal. However, our team remained composed after scoring the second goal, maintaining control of the game."

"Today's victory differed significantly from our 2-2 group stage draw against the Korean team, particularly in terms of our defensive tactics. I emphasised to the players the importance of pressuring their attackers, which they executed effectively,” the Jordan coach said.

“The success was a collective effort, with every individual contributing to the win. Our approach was not to give the opposition undue respect but to play with confidence and determination. Their commitment to winning individual battles ultimately led to our victory,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al Naimat, who scored the opening goal against South Korea, was confident his team will return with the trophy.

“I was saying from the beginning that we are here to win the title and now one only win separates us from the title,” the 24-year-old forward said.

“We are delighted to reach the final. It's a great achievement for Jordanian and Arab football. My feelings are indescribable.”