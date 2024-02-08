Jordan Masterclass

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jordan produced a sparkling performance in their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 semi-final against South Korea on Tuesday.

Ranked 64 places below Korea Republic, the West Asian side took charge of the semi-final from the first blow of the referee's whistle to leave their opponents unable to make a mark at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

The-AFC takes a look at some facts and figures from an amazing last four tie.

New record

In qualifying for a first ever AFC Asian Cup final, Jordan also achieved a new personal best in the continental showpiece - winning three consecutive matches.

Leaking goals

This is the first time that South Korea have failed to keep a single clean sheet in an AFC Asian Cup tournament since 1996, having conceded in each of their six games in Qatar 2023. The 10 goals conceded is just one less than the 11 goals conceded in their last three participations combined from 2011 to 2019.

Tough night

This was the first time that South Korea trailed by two goals in an AFC Asian Cup game since trailing 2-0 in their 2000 semi-final against Saudi Arabia (losing by 2-1 in that game); this was also the first time that Korea Republic have lost a game by multiple goals since losing 6-0 against Islamic Republic of Iran in the quarter-finals of the 1996 AFC Asian Cup.

No problem

Jordan only had 30.4% possession, the second-lowest such share for any team that won an AFC Asian Cup game by multiple goals since the start of the 2007 tournament (Qatar – 28.8% possession in 2-0 win v Saudi Arabia in 2019).

Target hard to find

South Korea attempted eight shots but none were on target against Jordan, both being their lowest in any single AFC Asian Cup game since the start of the 2007 tournament.

Awesome threat

Yazan Al Naimat attempted six shots and registered nine touches in the opposition box, both being the highest for any Jordan player in a single AFC Asian Cup since the start of the 2011 tournament.

Tamari on fire

Including his goal and assist against South Korea, Mousa Tamari has now recorded seven goal contributions (4 goals, 3 assists) in the AFC Asian Cup, the outright most by any Jordan player in competition history; Tamari overtook Hamza Al Dardour (5).