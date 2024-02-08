Goldingreatstore Storms To Wadi Al Sail Cup Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Rashid A M Al Thani-owned Goldingreatstore yesterday won the Thoroughbred Premium Maidens race to secure the Wadi Al Sail Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The three-year-old colt, trained by Mohammed Ghazali claimed two-and-a-half-length victory in the 1200m after teaming up with jockey Ivan Rossi.

White Christmas with Jefferson Smith in the saddle outpaced third-placed Insignia by a length to finish runner-up in the race.



Al Uqda Complex Manager Abdulaziz Jassim Al Boenain presents a trophy to the winning jockey Ivan Rossi.

Al Uqda Complex Manager Abdulaziz Jassim Al Boenain crowned the winners of the feature.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 19 Al Uqda Meeting yesterday featured a total of seven contests.

19th Al Uqda Meeting: Wadi Al Sail Race Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Wadi Al Sail Cup, Thoroughbred Premium Maiden

Goldingreatstore, Mohammed Ghazali, Ivan Rossi

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap

Ray'q, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70)

Little Lips, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate

Kyleiba At, Mohammed Hussain Afroz, Carlos Henrique

Thoroughbred Novice Plate

Dubawi Spectre, Gassim Ghazali, Louis Nomis

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Egaab Al Khail, Abdulaziz Hamad Al Marri, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri

Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65)

Lahessar, Mohammed Ali M A Al Marri, Rashid Ali Al Marri