               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AZAL Employees Abroad Participate In Elections (PHOTO)


2/8/2024 4:35:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The employees of Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, who are working or temporarily staying abroad, are also participating in the early presidential elections.

The early presidential elections in Azerbaijan are happening today, on February 7.

The employees situated outside the country are demonstrating an active sense of civic responsibility. Even the flight crew, who rest in cities like Beijing, London, Paris, and other locations worldwide after long flights, are involved in the election process.

Participating in elections, regardless of their location, is considered an AZAL employees' expression of civic duty.

MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826741

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search