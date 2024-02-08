AZAL Employees Abroad Participate In Elections (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The employees of Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, who are working or temporarily staying abroad, are also participating in the early presidential elections.

The early presidential elections in Azerbaijan are happening today, on February 7.

The employees situated outside the country are demonstrating an active sense of civic responsibility. Even the flight crew, who rest in cities like Beijing, London, Paris, and other locations worldwide after long flights, are involved in the election process.

Participating in elections, regardless of their location, is considered an AZAL employees' expression of civic duty.