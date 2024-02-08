AZAL Employees Abroad Participate In Elections (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The employees of Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, who
are working or temporarily staying abroad, are also participating
in the early presidential elections.
The early presidential elections in Azerbaijan are happening
today, on February 7.
The employees situated outside the country are demonstrating an
active sense of civic responsibility. Even the flight crew, who
rest in cities like Beijing, London, Paris, and other locations
worldwide after long flights, are involved in the election
process.
Participating in elections, regardless of their location, is
considered an AZAL employees' expression of civic duty.
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.