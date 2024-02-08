Hadrut Settlement Polling Station Sees High Turnout In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Polling Station
No.108 in Hadrut settlement, under the
Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency No. 124, has a strong
voter turnout, Trend reports.
The polling station opened at 7:50 (GMT+4) in the presence of
observers. The ballot boxes were sealed, and voting officially
began at 8:00.
Since the morning, the 526 registered voters at the polling
station have arrived to vote. The election is being witnessed by 13
local observers.
Polling Station No.105 was established in Shusha under the
Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency No.124. Polling
Station No. 106 is in Tazabina village, Khojaly district; Polling
Station No. 107 is in Askeran settlement; and Polling Station No.
108 is in Hadrut settlement, Khojavand district.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked
off.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC), said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at
19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.