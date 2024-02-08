Zangilan Residents Proudly Go To Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll - Chair Of Polling Station

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Zangilan
residents, now back in their homeland after thirty years of
Armenian occupation, participate with joy and pride in Azerbaijan's
presidential election, Chairwoman of Polling Station No. No.61 of
Zangilan-Gubadli electoral district No. 125, Gulnaz Mahmudova told
"Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.
"Today marks a historic occasion for us as the election is held
for the first time on lands liberated from occupation. Our polling
station is situated in the administrative building "Dost Agropark"
in Alibeyli village of Zangilan region. Currently, the electoral
process is proceeding lawfully, with a significant voter turnout,"
she said.
She emphasized that registered voters are actively participating
by coming to the polling station to cast their votes.
"It's a festive atmosphere for the people. Zangilan residents,
now back in their homeland after thirty years, participate in the
election of victory with joy and pride," she added.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked
off.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC), said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at
19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826739
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.