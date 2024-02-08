Zangilan Residents Proudly Go To Azerbaijan's Presidential Poll - Chair Of Polling Station

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Zangilan residents, now back in their homeland after thirty years of Armenian occupation, participate with joy and pride in Azerbaijan's presidential election, Chairwoman of Polling Station No. No.61 of Zangilan-Gubadli electoral district No. 125, Gulnaz Mahmudova told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

"Today marks a historic occasion for us as the election is held for the first time on lands liberated from occupation. Our polling station is situated in the administrative building "Dost Agropark" in Alibeyli village of Zangilan region. Currently, the electoral process is proceeding lawfully, with a significant voter turnout," she said.

She emphasized that registered voters are actively participating by coming to the polling station to cast their votes.

"It's a festive atmosphere for the people. Zangilan residents, now back in their homeland after thirty years, participate in the election of victory with joy and pride," she added.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

