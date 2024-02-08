Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Strong Wind, Chance Of Scattered Rain During Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will witness strong wind with scattered rain this weekend, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department in its weather report.

It predicted strong wind with high sea for Thursday and Friday, adding that Saturday could see scattered cloud with chance of rain by night.

The temperatures will vary between minimum of 14 degree Celsius and maximum of 24 degree Celsius.



Running a red light on Qatar roads can lead to QR6,000 fine

250 entities to take part in National Sport Day 2024 activities Qatar International Food Festival kicks off with over 100 kiosks

Read Also

The weather will be colder by night with the northwesterly gusting to 23KT at times.

On Friday, the Northwesterly-Westerly wind will be 5-15KT gusting to 22 KT, while Southeasterly-Northeasterly wind could be 3-13KT on Saturday.

Meanwhile in another update, the department said that as per the numerical forecast model, there is an indication that beginning next week, the weather condition may lead to formation of clouds and rain.