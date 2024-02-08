Ooredoo Passport Subscribers To Get Bonus Data

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to keep customers affordably connected, Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications operator, has launched a new Ooredoo Passport promotion giving subscribers up to 4GB of bonus data across all GCC countries.

Ooredoo Passport, which provides affordable roaming for travelers in more than 150 countries, comes in weekly and monthly versions. Under its latest promotion, valid until 4 March 2024, subscribers to the weekly passport will get an additional 1GB in data allowance, taking the total to 2GB, while those subscribing to the monthly passport will be rewarded with an additional 4GB, taking their total data allowance to 8GB.

Customers value staying connected with their loved ones while they travel abroad, and having more data allowances can enhance their travel experience by allowing them to share their memories. Ooredoo's latest promotion, which provides double data in GCC countries, is one of the many steps that Ooredoo takes to upgrade its customers' worlds and deliver the best service.