Mandarin Oriental, Doha Celebrates Unparalleled Five-Star Rating

Doha, Qatar: Mandarin Oriental, Doha announces its continued recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Star Awards, securing the Five-Star rating for both the hotel and The Spa for the fifth and third consecutive years, respectively.

This accolade reaffirms the hotel's distinguished position as Qatar's only property to receive dual Five-Star ratings for the last three years.

Nestled in the heart of Doha's cultural and social epicentre, Mandarin Oriental, Doha is a testament to the harmonious blend of rich Oriental traditions and contemporary elegance.

Overlooking the vibrant Barahat Msheireb town square, the hotel offers access to the city's finest retail, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Doha, serves as a tranquil retreat for holistic wellness, spanning 3,030 square meters and featuring exclusive amenities, including VIP and couples' suites.

It provides bespoke services that draw from Traditional Chinese Medicine and the philosophy of elemental balance, promoting a cohesive wellness journey.

General Manager Thomas Kinsperger shared,“Receiving the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards once again is a profound honour for us at Mandarin Oriental, Doha. These awards are a testament to our passionate commitment to excellence and our dedication to creating memorable and inspiring experiences for our guests."

"We are motivated by this recognition to continue our pursuit of service perfection, making every stay at Mandarin Oriental, Doha a journey of discovery and delight.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the ultimate authority on luxury hospitality, offering the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Its rigorous evaluation process involves anonymous, detailed inspections focusing on superior service, ensuring that only the elite attain the prestigious Five-Star rating.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 38 hotels and 11 residences in 25 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage, local culture and unique design.

Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha is an intimate and stylish urban retreat located in the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the new lifestyle and cultural heart of the city.

The hotel blends chic and contemporary design with touches of Qatari heritage, bringing new levels of luxury to Qatar.

Designed by the world-renowned David Collins Studio, the hotel's 117 rooms, 41 suites and 91 serviced apartments blend an elegant, contemporary design with subtle elements of traditional Qatari heritage.