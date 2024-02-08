Azerbaijani Presidential Election Conveys Historic Process For All Of Country - Georgian Parliamentary Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Presidential
election is a historic process for the whole of Azerbaijan,
Georgian parliamentary representative at polling station No 10 of
Khatai third electoral district No 35, organized in secondary school
No 55, Archil Talakvadze told Trend .
"We are here to observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan
at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Parliament. We are here to
support your democracy and we have already visited more than 20
polling stations," he emphasized.
The representative of the Georgian Parliament mentioned that the
process is taking place in a calm atmosphere and compliance with
all rules.
"We observe high activity and we would like to wish Azerbaijan
further progress in strengthening democracy and prosperity," he
noted.
He said all citizens of the country now vote in the
extraordinary presidential election after restoring territorial
integrity.
"This is not only an election in favor of democracy, but also an
election in favor of sustainable peace, a stronger political system
of Azerbaijan. Thus, Georgia supports Azerbaijan, its sustainable
peace, further progress, and development," the Georgian
parliamentary representative said.
Talakvadze added that at the end of the day when the voting
process is over, a press conference will be held for the media,
where final assessments will be given.
To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in
Azerbaijan.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters,
and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's
Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting
process and results at 17:00 and 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.