Azerbaijani Presidential Election Conveys Historic Process For All Of Country - Georgian Parliamentary Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Presidential election is a historic process for the whole of Azerbaijan, Georgian parliamentary representative at polling station No 10 of Khatai third electoral district No 35, organized in secondary school No 55, Archil Talakvadze told Trend .

"We are here to observe the presidential election in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Parliament. We are here to support your democracy and we have already visited more than 20 polling stations," he emphasized.

The representative of the Georgian Parliament mentioned that the process is taking place in a calm atmosphere and compliance with all rules.

"We observe high activity and we would like to wish Azerbaijan further progress in strengthening democracy and prosperity," he noted.

He said all citizens of the country now vote in the extraordinary presidential election after restoring territorial integrity.

"This is not only an election in favor of democracy, but also an election in favor of sustainable peace, a stronger political system of Azerbaijan. Thus, Georgia supports Azerbaijan, its sustainable peace, further progress, and development," the Georgian parliamentary representative said.

Talakvadze added that at the end of the day when the voting process is over, a press conference will be held for the media, where final assessments will be given.

To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in Azerbaijan.

Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters, and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 17:00 and 19:00 Baku time.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the upcoming election will span across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities is dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

