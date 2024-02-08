Azerbaijan Reveals Voter Turnout In Presidential Election As Of 15:00

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. As of 15:00
(GMT+4), 3 922 290 people, accounting for 60.54 percent of voters,
have participated in Azerbaijan's presidential election, the
Election Information Center of Azerbaijan's Central Election
Commission (CEC) said, Trend reports.
Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at
8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) said.
The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide
preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 17:00,
and 19:00.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will
take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election is taking place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
constructed.
