Footage Of Battles During Local Anti-Terror Measures In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Released (VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7.
Unique footage
recorded during local anti-terror measures carried out by the
Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh last year has been released,
Trend reports.
The footage taken during the fighting in the territory of
Aghdara shows the brave behavior of Azerbaijani military
servicemen, as well as their professional and coordinated
actions.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of
Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, local
anti-terror measures were carried out in the region on September
19-20, 2023.
As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The
armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the
Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of
Azerbaijan.
