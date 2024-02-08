Foreign Observers Have Very Great Interest In Azerbaijan's Election - Secgen Of CIS

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A lot of foreign
observers from the OSCE, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO), and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) came to
Azerbaijan for the extraordinary presidential election, which
indicates very great interest in the country's election, the
Secretary-General of the CIS, head of the observer mission from the
CIS Sergey Lebedev told reporters, Trend reports.
He made the remark while observing the voting process during the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan at Polling
Station No. 38 of the Nasimi-Sabail electoral constituency No. 23
(Baku Museum Center).
"The CIS mission has been operating in Azerbaijan since January
17. The mission is quite extensive and includes representatives
from most CIS member states. We arrived in Azerbaijan with a
mission of goodwill because Azerbaijan is essential member of the
CIS, actively participating in economic, humanitarian, and other
interactions," the official said. "We still consider the CIS
countries as close both in spirit and history, and hope that the
friendly and neighborly relations will endure for many years, and
forever. We are all interested in peace, in stability, in the CIS
region."
"As for our mission, I have already said that it's quite
numerous. I'm proud that the mission consists of MPs from CIS
countries, a group of observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary
Assembly, which includes Azerbaijan. The participation of
Azerbaijan is always constructive, aimed at resolving common
issues, achieving compromises, and maintaining cooperation,"
Lebedev added.
Along with the MPs, the mission includes diplomats from CIS
countries, members of central election commissions, heads of these
commissions, employees of the CIS Executive Committee, and experts
in electoral legislation, he noted.
"We are grateful for the invitation to observe the presidential
election in Azerbaijan, considering it both a great trust in the
CIS mission and a significant responsibility. Azerbaijan is holding
election in new conditions, following significant changes. This is
explained, as our Azerbaijani friends informed us, by the altered
circumstances in the country, necessitating the conduct of
presidential election across the entire territory of Azerbaijan,"
the official pointed out.
"We visited many regions of Azerbaijan and have now dispersed to
cities and districts, where we are on-site observing the voting
process. Along with a group of colleagues, I also visited polling
stations in Baku this morning. The voting is organized, with a high
turnout, which is crucial. We assess the high turnout in
Azerbaijan's presidential election as the citizens' and voters'
interest in participating in this election, confirming their
intentions, and further contributing to maintaining peace,
stability, and tranquility in the country," he said.
According to him, the CIS mission started analyzing Azerbaijan's
electoral legislation long before arriving in the country and
observed positive changes introduced to the electoral code.
"We also analyzed the process of candidate nomination and
registration, noting that the election is taking place on a
competitive basis with seven candidates. Additionally, we monitored
the campaign process. All the candidates were provided with equal
opportunities, which we affirm with full confidence. Moreover,
there was good information coverage in the campaign and the media,
including television," Lebedev explained.
"The presidential candidates were given opportunities to present
their programs and positions in the print press and major
newspapers, and our observers closely monitored this. All
candidates were afforded equal opportunities. This is also a very
positive factor. The fact that many foreign observers from the
OSCE, the SCO, and the OTS have arrived in the Azerbaijan indicates
a significant interest in the country's election. We hope that not
only observers from CIS countries but also other observers will
provide an objective assessment of the election in Azerbaijan," he
concluded.
To note, voting in the presidential election is going on in
Azerbaijan.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters,
and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's
Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting
process and results at 17:00 and 19:00 Baku time.
The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9,
with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential
seat.
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.