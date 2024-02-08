MSME Department Expands Land Parcels In Ujjain To Foster Industrial Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, Feb 8 (KNN) The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department in Ujjain is gearing up to boost industrial development by adding new land parcels and contemplating the creation of industrial areas and clusters.

This move comes in response to a surge in investment proposals, particularly from the food and packaging industries.

Under the leadership of the District Industries Trade Centre (DITC), a crucial arm of the MSME department, land parcels in Ghatiya tehsil in Ujjain district have been identified and acquired.

Atul Bajpai, the general manager of DITC Ujjain, highlighted the department's commitment to expanding land banks to cater to the growing demand from various industries.

"We are adding land parcels to develop land banks to offer to industries. Food, agro, packaging, and chemical industries have shown keen interest in taking up land for setting up manufacturing industries in Ujjain district. We have recently received a transfer of land from the administration in two villages under Ghatiya tehsil," stated Bajpai.

Currently, the MSME department possesses a land bank exceeding 40 hectares in Ujjain, with plans underway to develop new clusters specifically tailored to small and medium-sized industries.

Bajpai emphasized the strategic advantage of Ujjain's proximity to Indore, its airport, and the availability of a skilled workforce, which has attracted a significant influx of proposals for new factories in the region.

Moreover, the department has secured approval for the development of a new industrial area spanning 43 hectares in Gogapur village, located in Mahidpur Tehsil within Ujjain.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to upgrade existing industrial areas in the district, such as the Nagghiri industrial belt on Dewas Road.

"The plan is to develop new clusters in the district for small and medium-sized industries. There has been a jump in the number of proposals coming to us for setting up factories in this region because of its vicinity to Indore, airport and availability of workforce," said Bajpai.

The Nagghiri industrial belt, home to approximately 200 industries, is set to undergo a comprehensive upgrade estimated at Rs 8 crore.

The renovation project encompasses the construction of roads, drainage systems, and power infrastructure, aiming to enhance the overall industrial ecosystem in Ujjain.

(KNN Bureau)