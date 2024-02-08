Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Investor Webinar Presentation

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held Friday 9th of February 2024 from 12:30pm AEDT/ 9:30am AWST.

Managing Director Iggy Tan will provide an overview of Altech, which is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German government battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please use the following website link.

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">Corporate Iggy Tan Managing Director Altech Batteries Limited Tel: +61-8-6168-1555 Email: ... Martin Stein Chief Financial Officer Altech Batteries Limited Tel: +61-8-6168-1555 Email: ...