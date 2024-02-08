Governor of Turkish Central Bank declares maintaining inflation projections unchanged

(MENAFN) The Governor of the Turkish Central Bank affirmed a commitment to maintaining a strict monetary policy stance, stating that the bank has maintained its inflation projections consistent with its previous report.



According to Governor Fatih Karahan, the bank's inflation forecast remains at 36 percent for the end of this year and 14 percent for 2025, as he announced during a press conference held in Ankara on Thursday.



"At the end of May, we will enter a disinflation process where we will see a rapid decline in annual inflation," he stated.



Karahan emphasized that the bank anticipates monthly inflation to drop below 2.5 percent for the entire year, with a projection of approximately 1.5 percent in the final quarter.



He underscored that the necessary level of monetary restraint for the disinflation process has been achieved, affirming that the current policy rate will remain unchanged for as long as required.



Presently, the bank's policy rate stands at 45 percent. Karahan highlighted that since the last report in November, both real and financial indicators have validated the appropriateness of the bank's policies.



Notably, the country has experienced robust capital inflows due to positive developments.



Karahan reiterated the bank's commitment to maintaining monetary tightening policies until the inflation target is attained.



"We will not allow any deterioration in the inflation outlook," he stated, continuing: "Our policies have begun to show their effects, inflation will decrease permanently, and price stability will be permanently achieved."

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826592