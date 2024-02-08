Net Asset Value(S) - Correction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foresight Technology VCT plc ("Company")
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
NAV Announcement - Correction
The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the FWT share class as at 31 December 2023 was 99 per share.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
