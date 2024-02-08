Net Asset Value(S) - Correction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foresight Technology VCT plc ("Company")

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

NAV Announcement - Correction

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the FWT share class as at 31 December 2023 was 99 per share.

