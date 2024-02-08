Organization Of Voting In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Arranged Decent, Open - Russian MP

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The organization of voting in Azerbaijan's presidential election was decent and open, the Head of the International Committee of the Russian Federation Council Grigory Karasin said during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

