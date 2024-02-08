Large Number Of Voters In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Impresses - Russian MP

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. We saw a large number of voters in the presidential election in Azerbaijan who were waiting for their turn to vote, and it is impressive, the head of the international committee of the Russian Federation Council Grigory Karasin said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

