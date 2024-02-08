Presidential Election Carried Fully Open In Azerbaijan - Turkish MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan has been held fully openly,
with the participation of international observers, Deputy Chairman
of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party),
international observer Afif Demirkan said during the press
conference in Baku, Trend reports.
He said the participation of international observers, as well as
the transparency and openness of the voting process, including the
inspection of ballot boxes before the election, visits to all
polling stations, and the active presence of the media, confirm the
legality and fairness of the past election.
"Everything started well, we made sure that the ballot boxes
were empty and everything went just great. We were at seven polling
stations and noticed that all voters were calm and positive," he
emphasized.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
