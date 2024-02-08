Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Conducted Civilized, Transparent And Fair - Chairman Of Marmara Group Foundation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential
election in Azerbaijan was held in a civilized, transparent, and
fair manner, Akkan Suver, chairman of the Marmara Group Strategic
and Social Research Foundation, said during the briefing on the
results of monitoring the extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"We visited 42 polling stations in the previous day's
presidential election. I have experience as an observer abroad,
especially in European countries. The election in Azerbaijan was
civilized, transparent, and fair. Most of the citizens, patiently
observing the queue, exercised their right to vote. Another
pleasant nuance that we observed during the election was the fact
that citizens were welcomed at polling stations with a smile.
The voting that took place yesterday is an important event not
only for Azerbaijan but also for the region and the entire Turkic
world," Suver added.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
