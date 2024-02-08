Mace Adds Engineering First To Dubai Skyline With Completion Of One Za'abeel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One Za'abeel

DUBAI, UAE, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mace, the global company of consultancy and construction experts, has marked practical completion and handover of an iconic new addition to the Dubai skyline, One Za'abeel.Wholly owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, One Za'abeel aims to achieve the Guinness World Records title for the world's 'Longest Cantilevered Building' and is one of the most complex engineering projects delivered by Mace in its history.Mace led the project management of One Za'abeel, a mixed-use development with the record-breaking 230-metre long steel and glass 'Link', or skybridge, which spans over a major four-laned highway suspended 100 metres above the ground between the development's two towers. The Link is home to a rooftop infinity pool as well as fine dining restaurants and a destination bar.The latest project delivered by Mace in the region, it joins other iconic buildings and programmes including the Jumeirah Beach Residences, Expo 2020, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Hyatt Capital Gate Hotel and the world's longest indoor ski slope in the desert at Ski Dubai.The company continues to target growth within UAE, with plans to open new offices in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi; and targeting to increase headcount in the country by just under 50%, recruiting over the next twelve months to grow the UAE team from 240 people today to 350 by the end of the year.Jason Millett, Mace Group Deputy CEO and CEO of Consult, said:“The opening of One Za'abeel, one of the most impressive structures that Mace has ever built, marks an appropriate moment to reflect on our ambitions in the UAE having just celebrated our 25th year of working here.“We are proud to be delivering distinctive value in MEA by playing our part in the creation of the many inspirational landmark developments which are taking shape right across the region.”Christopher Seymour, Managing Director of MEA, Mace Consult, said:“The newly completed One Za'abeel now stands proud as one of the most iconic buildings in this part of the world and we are honoured to have been able to have been Project Managers on this scheme.“As a business we are committed to innovative delivery to achieve the goals of our clients and we hope that residents and visitors to Dubai alike are inspired by this striking new development.”Notes to editors:About Mace:Mace is a global company of consultancy and construction experts. It provides consulting and construction services for many of the world's most inspiring building and infrastructure projects and programmes – from Olympic parks and iconic skyscrapers to state-of-the-art data centres, schools, hospitals and homes.The privately-owned company, headquartered in London, UK, has an annual turnover of £1. Over 30 years, its growth has been fuelled by an adventurous spirit and the relentless pursuit of a better way. Today, the company employs over 7,000 people across four global hubs in the UK & Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific.Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition, and its vision of leading the way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable world.Find out more at

Mace Media

Mace

+44 20 3824 3600

