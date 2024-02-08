UHT Milk Market Report 2024-2032 | Industry Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Companies And Segmentation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UHT Milk Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“UHT Milk Market Report by Type (Whole, Semi-Skimmed, Skimmed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the UHT milk market?

The global UHT milk market size reached 124.3 Billion Litres in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 199.0 Billion Litres by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2024-2032.

Global UHT Milk Market Trends:

UHT milk offers an extended shelf life compared to traditional pasteurized milk, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking convenience and longer-lasting dairy products. This feature caters to modern lifestyles, reducing the need for frequent trips to the grocery store. UHT milk's ability to be stored at room temperature until opened enhances its appeal, especially in regions with limited access to refrigeration facilities. Additionally, the growing awareness of food safety and hygiene has boosted consumer confidence in UHT milk, as the high-temperature treatment effectively eliminates harmful bacteria. UHT milk's suitability for export and its longer shelf life contribute to its global market expansion, as it can be transported and distributed over longer distances without compromising quality, meeting the demands of a globalized dairy industry.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the UHT Milk Industry:

Shift in Consumer Preferences:

The global shift towards longer shelf-life and convenience in food products significantly influences the UHT milk market. UHT milk, due to its extended shelf life without refrigeration, appeals to consumers seeking practical and durable food options. This preference is particularly pronounced in regions with limited refrigeration facilities or where people lead busy lifestyles. The demand for UHT milk is further propelled by its suitability in urban settings where storage space and time for frequent grocery shopping are limited. Moreover, the evolving consumer inclination towards healthier dietary choices has led to increased demand for organic and low-fat UHT milk varieties.

Advancements in Packaging Technologies:

The UHT milk market's growth is closely tied to innovations in packaging technologies. Modern packaging solutions not only extend the shelf life of UHT milk but also enhance its safety and ease of use. Aseptic packaging, which prevents microbial contamination and preserves nutritional value without preservatives, has become a standard in the industry. This packaging innovation also allows for more efficient distribution and storage, reducing logistical costs and environmental impact. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly and recyclable materials, responding to growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures, which also appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Globalization and Expansion of Retail Channels:

Globalization has played a crucial role in the expansion of the UHT milk market. Increased international trade and the proliferation of multinational food brands have facilitated the wider availability of UHT milk across different regions. The growth in online retail platforms and supermarkets has also significantly contributed to market growth. These channels offer a wider range of UHT milk products, including various brands and formulations, making it more accessible to a broader consumer base. Additionally, these retail channels often provide better preservation and display conditions for UHT milk, ensuring product quality and attracting more consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Lactalis International

.Nestlé S.A.

.Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

.Danone S.A.

.Arla Foods Amba

.Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

.Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

.Saputo Inc.

.Dean Foods

.Yili Group

UHT Milk Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

.Whole

.Semi-Skimmed

.Skimmed

Whole UHT milk represented the largest segment due to its popularity and consumer preference for full-fat milk.

By Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Convenience Stores

.Specialty Stores

.Online Retail

.Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment because of their extensive reach and convenience for consumers.

Regional Insights:

.European Union

.Asia

.North America

.Latin America

.Eastern Europe

.Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, Asia emerged as the largest market due to its large population and increasing consumption of dairy products.

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

