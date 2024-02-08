Head Of PAECO Delegation Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The head of the
delegation of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation
Organization (PAECO) thanked the Republic of Azerbaijan for its
faith and trust, Trend reports.
According to information, the head of the PA delegation Salma
Joveria announced this at a briefing on the results of monitoring
of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
She noted that the election process in Azerbaijan was very
transparent.
"Democratic principles were preserved during the presidential
election. A high voter turnout was recorded. Azerbaijani people
showed that they continue their democratic path. I was at the
polling stations yesterday where I witnessed how happy people
were.
I hope that by expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, we will be
able to contribute to peace in the region," Joveria added.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the
American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the
League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of
electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
According to the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
