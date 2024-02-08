With 21.1% CAGR, Vehicle Analytics Market Growth To Surpass US$ 17.5 Billion During 2024-32

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vehicle Analytics Market Report 2024-32

The increasing emphasis on enhanced safety and security measures within the automotive industry drives the demand for sophisticated analytics solutions.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“Vehicle Analytics Market Report by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Application (Dealer Performance Analysis, Driver and User Behaviour Analysis, Predictive Maintenance, Safety and Security Management, Traffic Management, Usage-based Insurance), End User (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Insurers, Automotive Dealers, Regulatory Bodies, Fleet Owners), and Region 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global vehicle analytics market size share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.Report HighlightsHow big is the vehicle analytics market?The global vehicle analytics market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during 2024-2032.Global Vehicle Analytics Market Trends:The increasing emphasis on enhanced safety and security measures within the automotive industry drives the demand for sophisticated analytics solutions. The surge in adoption of connected vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies has amplified the need for analytics to process vast amounts of data generated, offering insights into vehicle performance, usage patterns, and driver behavior. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and the push for fuel efficiency have led manufacturers and consumers alike to rely on analytics for optimizing fuel usage and reducing emissions. Furthermore, the competitive edge that analytics provides in terms of personalized customer experiences and operational efficiency is a significant growth driver, as businesses seek to innovate and improve their service offerings.Request PDF Sample of the Report: /requestsampleFactors Affecting the Growth of the Vehicle Analytics Industry:Technological Advancements:The growth of the vehicle analytics market is significantly driven by technological advancements in the automotive industry. Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics have enabled more sophisticated analysis of vehicle data, enhancing predictive maintenance, driving behavior analysis, and real-time decision-making capabilities. These technologies facilitate the collection, processing, and analysis of vast amounts of data generated by vehicles, including engine performance, fuel efficiency, and driver behavior patterns. As automotive manufacturers and fleet operators seek to improve vehicle efficiency, safety, and the driving experience, the demand for advanced vehicle analytics solutions continues to rise. Integration of IoT devices and telematics systems further amplifies the capacity to monitor and optimize vehicle operations, thereby fueling market growth.Increasing Focus on Safety and Regulatory Compliance:The emphasis on vehicle safety and regulatory compliance is a crucial factor propelling the vehicle analytics market. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent safety regulations and emission standards to reduce road accidents and environmental impact. These regulations require the automotive industry to adopt advanced analytics solutions that can monitor vehicle performance, predict potential failures, and ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards. Vehicle analytics tools play a vital role in facilitating real-time monitoring and diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and fleet management, helping manufacturers and operators adhere to regulations while enhancing safety. The growing need to comply with these regulations and improve safety records is driving the adoption of vehicle analytics solutions across the automotive sector.Evolving Consumer Expectations:Evolving consumer expectations around vehicle connectivity, performance, and sustainability are influencing the growth of the vehicle analytics market. Modern consumers demand vehicles that are not only efficient and reliable but also equipped with advanced connectivity and diagnostic features. They expect personalized experiences, predictive maintenance, and enhanced safety features powered by data analytics. This shift in consumer expectations compels automotive manufacturers and service providers to leverage vehicle analytics to meet these demands. By analyzing vehicle data, companies can offer customized services, improve vehicle performance, and ensure a safer, more efficient driving experience. The drive towards electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable mobility solutions further accentuates the need for advanced analytics to optimize battery performance and energy consumption, aligning with consumer expectations for environmentally friendly transportation options.Ask Analyst for Customized Report:Vehicle Analytics Market Report Segmentation:Breakup by Component:.Software.ServicesBy component, the market is segmented into software and services.Breakup by Deployment Mode:.On-premises.Cloud-basedOn-premises represented the largest segment due to organizations' preference for data security and control over their analytics infrastructure.Breakup by Application:.Dealer Performance Analysis.Driver and User Behaviour Analysis.Predictive Maintenance.Safety and Security Management.Traffic Management.Usage-based InsuranceSafety and security management represented the largest segment because of the increasing focus on enhancing vehicle safety features and complying with regulatory standards.Breakup by End User:.Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).Insurers.Automotive Dealers.Regulatory Bodies.Fleet OwnersOriginal Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) represented the largest segment as they integrate analytics to improve vehicle design, performance, and offer advanced features to gain a competitive edge.Breakup By Region:.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others).North America (United States, Canada).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others).Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)Region-wise, Europe emerged as the largest market due to stringent vehicle safety and emission regulations, coupled with high adoption of advanced automotive technologies.Leading Companies Operating in the Global Vehicle Analytics Industry:.Agnik LLC.CloudMade (Valeo).Continental AG.Genetec Inc.Insurance & Mobility Solutions).Inquiron.Inseego Corp International Business Machines Corporation.Microsoft Corporation.Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.SAP SE and Teletrac Navman US LtdIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Other Trending Report:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+ +1 631-791-1145

email us here