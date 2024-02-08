Presidential Election Becomes Great Democratic Holiday For Azerbaijan - PUIC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The extraordinary
presidential election has become a great democratic holiday for
Azerbaijan, Deputy Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC), head of the
delegation Ali Asghar Sijani said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a briefing on the results of monitoring
the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
“We conducted observations at many polling stations, and clearly
witnessed that the election was held very actively, democratically,
transparently, and in compliance with all procedures,” he
emphasized.
Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on
February 7.
Candidates for the presidency in the election included incumbent
President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent
contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National
Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev
(Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan
Popular Front Party).
According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of
93.35 percent of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev -
0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67
percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53
percent of the votes.
The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor
Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an
exit poll conducted during the presidential election in
Azerbaijan.
According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their
ballots for Ilham Aliyev.
The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26
polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian
occupation.
