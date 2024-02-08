Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Passed In Strict Compliance With Electoral Law - Russian Political Scientist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential
election in Azerbaijan was held in strict compliance with the
electoral law and the country's constitution, Director of the
Institute of Political Studies Sergei Markov said during the press
conference in Baku, Trend reports.
"Visiting polling stations in Azerbaijan, we were pleasantly
surprised by the high voter turnout. There were large queues of
citizens wishing to cast their vote in front of the polling
stations. I am confident that all international observers will be
able to unanimously state that the election in Azerbaijan was
transparent," he emphasized.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the
American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the
League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of
electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors
voted for Ilham Aliyev.
Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring
Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
