Azerbaijan To Assume Chairmanship Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly From End Of February

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The chairmanship of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will pass to Azerbaijan from the end of February, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Asian Parliamentary Assembly will hold a meeting at the end of February and then the presidency will pass from Türkiye to Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

