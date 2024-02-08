Azerbaijan To Assume Chairmanship Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly From End Of February

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The chairmanship
of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will pass to Azerbaijan from
the end of February, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary
Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said during the press conference in
Baku, Trend reports.
"The Asian Parliamentary Assembly will hold a meeting at the end
of February and then the presidency will pass from Türkiye to
Azerbaijan," he emphasized.
