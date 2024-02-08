Presidential Election In Azerbaijan Run To High Standards - Observer From Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The presidential election in Azerbaijan was held to high standards, Ilyas Topsakal, a member of the Türkiye's delegation of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our delegation has been to many countries around the world, but precisely in Azerbaijan we were amazed by the high standards of organization that was provided to persons wishing to use the right to vote," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.