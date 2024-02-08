Conference On Caspian Sea Drilling Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The two-day
international conference Drilling Caspian, organized by the State
Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the international association
of drilling companies, has begun in Baku, Trend reports.
Representative of the SOCAR drilling department Asif Zengi made
an introductory presentation at the event.
The conference will feature speeches of President of Offshore,
KCA Deutag, Chairman of the Board of Turan Drilling & Engineering
Ole Maier, Director of Research for MENA (Middle East and North
Africa), Rystad Energy Aditya Saraswat, Director of Wells and
Drilling at GL LTD David Triolo, representatives of SOCAR AQS,
Turan Drilling and Engineering companies and other persons.
The purpose of the conference is to clarify the potential of the
Caspian Sea and the productivity of hydrocarbon reservoirs.
Representatives of bp, TotalEnergies and a number of other
companies operating in the Caspian region will speak during the
second day of the conference.
