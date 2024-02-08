Conference On Caspian Sea Drilling Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The two-day international conference Drilling Caspian, organized by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the international association of drilling companies, has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

Representative of the SOCAR drilling department Asif Zengi made an introductory presentation at the event.

The conference will feature speeches of President of Offshore, KCA Deutag, Chairman of the Board of Turan Drilling & Engineering Ole Maier, Director of Research for MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Rystad Energy Aditya Saraswat, Director of Wells and Drilling at GL LTD David Triolo, representatives of SOCAR AQS, Turan Drilling and Engineering companies and other persons.

The purpose of the conference is to clarify the potential of the Caspian Sea and the productivity of hydrocarbon reservoirs.

Representatives of bp, TotalEnergies and a number of other companies operating in the Caspian region will speak during the second day of the conference.

