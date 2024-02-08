               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Conference On Caspian Sea Drilling Kicks Off In Baku


2/8/2024 4:30:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The two-day international conference Drilling Caspian, organized by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the international association of drilling companies, has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

Representative of the SOCAR drilling department Asif Zengi made an introductory presentation at the event.

The conference will feature speeches of President of Offshore, KCA Deutag, Chairman of the Board of Turan Drilling & Engineering Ole Maier, Director of Research for MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Rystad Energy Aditya Saraswat, Director of Wells and Drilling at GL LTD David Triolo, representatives of SOCAR AQS, Turan Drilling and Engineering companies and other persons.

The purpose of the conference is to clarify the potential of the Caspian Sea and the productivity of hydrocarbon reservoirs.

Representatives of bp, TotalEnergies and a number of other companies operating in the Caspian region will speak during the second day of the conference.

Will be updated

MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search