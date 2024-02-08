Presidential Election In Azerbaijan In 2024 Held Democratic And Fair - AIPA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential
election in Azerbaijan in 2024 were held in democratic and fair
conditions, Sanya Praseuth, Chairperson of the ASEAN
Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Committee told reporters,
Trend reports.
"Presidential election in Azerbaijan in 2024 was successful,
free, fair and allowed citizens of Azerbaijan with active voting
right and attaining the age of 18 to realize their civil and
political right," he stressed.
He also noted that the polling stations were well organized,
providing free and full access for voters giving preference to
their candidates. A transparent system operated, allowing observers
from political parties, and local and international observers to
closely follow the entire election process.
"The election went smoothly and peacefully. After the closing of
the polling station, the representative of the delegation took part
in observing the counting of votes and summarizing the results at
various polling stations, which was conducted openly and
transparently. The voting process was organized following the
Electoral Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was technically
efficient," he added.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
