Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Held Absolutely Transparently - Arab Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijan's presidential election was held absolutely transparently, Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoomi said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“The Arab parliament actively took part in a lot of election - presidential, parliamentary election or referendums as international observers,” he emphasized.

On behalf of the Arab parliament, he congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful holding of the presidential election.

"As part of the presidential election, we visited several polling stations and observed very high activity in all of them. No incident that could be considered as interference with the will of the voters was recorded. Every voter participated freely in the election. The election was completely transparent, and the Arab parliament welcomes this,” added the official.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

