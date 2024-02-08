Voters Enthusiastically Cast Ballots In Presidential Election In Azerbaijan - Kazakh MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. A very important
historical event took place - the people of Azerbaijan voted for
their leader, Aydos Sarym, deputy of the Kazakh Parliament, and
international observer from Kazakhstan at the extraordinary
presidential election in Azerbaijan, said during the press
conference in Baku, Trend reports.
"We have seen the data of the Central Election Commission, there
was a very high voter turnout. At polling stations, I had time to
talk to observers from parties, from candidates, and with members
of the Election Commission. All procedures were followed
everywhere. The observers did not notice any violations. In
general, I witnessed that there were long queues at almost all
polling stations, i.e. voters were very enthusiastic to go to the
polls. I suppose that the citizens of Azerbaijan realize the
historical importance of this election. I congratulate again the
people of Azerbaijan on their choice," he added.
Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has
finished.
Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35%
of the ballots.
Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%,
Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev -
1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.
With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took
place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000
observers have enrolled to oversee the election.
The election took place across the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian
occupation.
