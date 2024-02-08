Moldova Supports Azerbaijan In Territorial Integrity Matters - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Moldova unequivocally supports Azerbaijan on matters of territorial integrity, said Moldovan MP Vitalie Jacot during a briefing, Trend reports.

"I came here within the framework of the bilateral relations between our parliaments to monitor the presidential election. I also chair the parliamentary friendship group between our countries. Azerbaijan is a very important strategic partner for us," he noted.

According to him, Moldova strives to support Azerbaijan in all processes.

"I gladly accepted the proposal to visit Khankendi city for the election monitoring, despite it being a sensitive issue for others. I visited the city of Shusha two years ago. Now, I have visited both Shusha and Khankendi and witnessed that Azerbaijan stands on the right path. I observed the construction and restoration of the damaged infrastructure," Jacot emphasized.

The MP mentioned that Moldova unquestionably supports Azerbaijan on matters of territorial integrity and conveys this message to European colleagues. "Azerbaijan is a reliable and very good partner on the path of democratic development," he added.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Candidates for the presidency in the election included incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

