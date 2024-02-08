               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Voting Process In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Transparently Organized - Russian Observer


2/8/2024 4:30:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The voting process in the presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized transparently, the head of the International Committee of the Russian Federation Council Grigory Karasin said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We saw a large number of voters in the presidential election in Azerbaijan who were waiting for their turn to vote and it is impressive. I was lucky that the first election I was honored to observe was the presidential election in Azerbaijan," he said.

He noted that the organization process for the election was almost perfect.

"The atmosphere, the huge modern voting halls, the voting booths, everything was almost perfect," he said.

