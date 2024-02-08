Voting Process In Azerbaijan's Presidential Election Transparently Organized - Russian Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The voting
process in the presidential election in Azerbaijan was organized
transparently, the head of the International Committee of the
Russian Federation Council Grigory Karasin said during the press
conference in Baku, Trend reports.
"We saw a large number of voters in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan who were waiting for their turn to vote and it is
impressive. I was lucky that the first election I was honored to
observe was the presidential election in Azerbaijan," he said.
He noted that the organization process for the election was
almost perfect.
"The atmosphere, the huge modern voting halls, the voting
booths, everything was almost perfect," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.