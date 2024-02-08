President Of Tajikistan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7 . The President of
the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory
letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on the occasion of his victory in the extraordinary presidential
election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107826535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.