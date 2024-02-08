Federal Reserve reveals rise in credit card defaults amid surging consumer debt

(MENAFN) The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest report reveals concerning trends in consumer debt, with credit card defaults soaring by over 50 percent in 2023. Total consumer debt reached a staggering USD17.5 trillion, highlighting the magnitude of financial strain experienced by households across the nation.



Credit card delinquencies surged to a critical level, reaching 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter—an alarming 59 percent increase from just over 4 percent recorded at the end of 2022. Against this backdrop, household debt saw a significant uptick, rising by USD212 billion in the fourth quarter alone, marking a 1.2 percent increase on a quarterly basis and a notable 3.6 percent rise compared to the previous year.



Of particular concern is the substantial rise in credit card debt, which escalated by 14.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022, with outstanding balances swelling by USD50 billion to reach USD1.13 trillion. Similarly, auto debt climbed to USD1.61 trillion, representing a USD12 billion quarter-on-quarter increase and a USD55 billion annual uptick, equating to a 3.5 percent rise.



Meanwhile, mortgage debt also experienced a notable increase, reaching USD12.25 trillion—an uptick of USD112 billion. Despite this surge, the delinquency rate for mortgage debt rose slightly to 0.82 percent, marking a quarter of a percentage point increase from the previous year.



Student loan debt remains a pressing concern for policymakers, with total outstanding balances exceeding USD1.6 trillion. While there has been minimal change from the third quarter, the debt has risen by a modest 0.4 percent from a year ago. President Joe Biden's administration has taken steps to alleviate the burden of student loan debt, forgiving approximately USD136.6 billion since taking office.



Amidst these challenges, there has been a slight improvement in the share of debt in serious delinquency, which fell to 0.8 percent. However, the tightening monetary policy by the Federal Reserve has led to a significant increase in credit card interest rates, rising from approximately 14.5 percent to 21.5 percent. These developments underscore the urgent need for proactive measures to address mounting consumer debt and alleviate financial pressures on households across the country.

